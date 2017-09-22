'Good news for my bank balance!' Londoners reliant on Uber react to shock TfL decision

Uber banned from London: The ride-hailing app has been denied a licence by TfL in a shock move - Getty Images Europe

Transport for London’s (TfL) shock decision not to renew Uber’s operating licence has provoked a strong reaction and slew of jokes from avid fans of the convenient cab service.

Many Uber-reliant Londoners have pondered if they will they ever again be able to travel around the capital with the ease they have become accustomed using the app.

Reaction to the decision has been a mixture of anger and support for TfL, and a healthy amount of mock horror too, with Uber’s current deal expiring on September 30.

Many were upset about the decision

unless #uber make an appeal within 21 days - that'll be it. pic.twitter.com/xhNRvm9z19 — Beep bo beep �� (@osx_ail) September 22, 2017

Others were pessimistic about the future

It's very good news for black cab drivers

A very good day indeed

Every black cab driver in London #uberpic.twitter.com/j3R3xMe3Ew — Ben Steele (@CaptainSte3le) September 22, 2017

It was also good news for Addison Lee...

Some overreacted

Overheard re #Uber losing its licence to operate in #London "This is worse than #Brexit!" — Peter Hoskins (@PeterHoskinsTV) September 22, 2017

There are some positives

No more uber from 30 September. Which is good news for my bank balance. — Felicity Morse (@FelicityMorse) September 22, 2017

And a few negatives too

It is bad news for anyone who has ever slept past their alarm to get into work. — Felicity Morse (@FelicityMorse) September 22, 2017

Some argued it was a backwards step

First Brexit, now this. England will be banning the internet next to keep the libraries open. #Uberhttps://t.co/RWVbe0jhco — Ryan O'Donovan (@ryanodonovan) September 22, 2017

There were also a few jokes

Pic 1 : public transport in London after #Uber ban



Pic 2 : Public transport in India after petrol price reach Rs 80+ #BJPFuelLootpic.twitter.com/3N9cGLpmqC



— Md Asif Khan (@imMAK02) September 22, 2017

And strong reactions

When a Black Cab driver tells you how much the journey home from Central London will cost. #Uberpic.twitter.com/bCG9U8nGKu — Alex Johnson (@AlexndrJohnson) September 22, 2017

Could this be the end for Uber in London?

TFL is just being dramatic so uber will behave. Like when your mother says no tv for a month unless you tidy your room.



Right?



Right guys?







— Hazel Hayes (@TheHazelHayes) September 22, 2017

They have 21 days to appeal

Actually looks like #Uber can operate until appeals are all exhausted. Safe till 2021 #TFLpic.twitter.com/nnHYSQwUVN — Mark Stringer (@StringsLondon) September 22, 2017

Otherwise, there could soon be some unusual scenes in the capital ...

After #Uber ban in London, this is how people will go to home ���� pic.twitter.com/V43PxB7cIa — Md Asif Khan (@imMAK02) September 22, 2017

Tom Elvidge, Uber's general manager for London, issued a furious response, saying: "3.5 million Londoners who use our app, and more than 40,000 licensed drivers who rely on Uber to make a living, will be astounded by this decision.

Here's everything you need to know about the decision.