'Good news for my bank balance!' Londoners reliant on Uber react to shock TfL decision

Transport for London’s (TfL) shock decision not to renew Uber’s operating licence has provoked a strong reaction and slew of jokes from avid fans of the convenient cab service.
Many Uber-reliant Londoners have pondered if they will they ever again be able to travel around the capital with the ease they have become accustomed using the app.
Reaction to the decision has been a mixture of anger and support for TfL, and a healthy amount of mock horror too, with Uber’s current deal expiring on September 30.
Many were upset about the decision
Others were pessimistic about the future
It's very good news for black cab drivers
A very good day indeed
It was also good news for Addison Lee...
Some overreacted
There are some positives
And a few negatives too
Some argued it was a backwards step
There were also a few jokes
And strong reactions
Could this be the end for Uber in London?
Right?
Right guys?
They have 21 days to appeal
Otherwise, there could soon be some unusual scenes in the capital ...
Tom Elvidge, Uber's general manager for London, issued a furious response, saying: "3.5 million Londoners who use our app, and more than 40,000 licensed drivers who rely on Uber to make a living, will be astounded by this decision.
Here's everything you need to know about the decision.