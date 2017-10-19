Apprentice winner: Britain beats Germany in international skills showdown

Britain has struck gold in the “skills olympics” with young people from the UK putting in a string of medal-winning performances in a global competition showcasing vocational training.

Apprentices from Britain claimed one gold, three silver and three bronze medals in the WorldSkills event in Abu Dhabi which pits them against peers from around the world.

As well as the seven-medal haul, the 34-strong UK team also claimed 13 medallions of excellence, putting Britain 10th overall in the medal table – ahead of Germany whose apprenticeship scheme is held up as an example of best practice globally.

The event, which saw 1,200 young people from 77 nations competing in 51 disciplines, revealed Britain has the world’s best young beautician, with Kaiya Swain taking gold in the category.

Kaiya Swain competing in the beautician category at the WorldSkills competition

“It was an absolute honour to represent my country,” said the 22-year-old from East Sussex. “It’s a dream come true, I never expected to come out on top.”

Britain’s strong showing in the event to promote the value of vocational training will fuel the Government’s campaign to create 3m apprenticeships by 2020.

The rising cost of university and uncertainty over whether degrees will lead to jobs has resulted in more people considering apprenticeships, though vocational training is facing a battle to gain recognition as being of equal value to the academic route.

Minister for apprenticeships and skills Anne Milton, said: “Team UK has done fantastically well. There is a message here for parents – university is not the only option. Opportunities from apprenticeships are boundless if people overcome any bias they might have.”

Plumber Dan Martins and visual merchandiser Catherine Abbot fly the flag for Britain before competing at WorldSkills in Abu Dhabi

Neil Bentley, chief executive of WorldSkills UK, added: “These young people have done the nation proud. Their success should be celebrated and used to inspire others to follow in their footsteps.”

Silver medal winners from the UK team were architectural stonemason Archie Stoke-Faiers, car painter Daryl Head and visual merchandiser Catherine Abbott. Taking bronze for the UK were plumber Dan Martins, cabinet maker Angus Bruce-Gardner and auto repairer Andrew Gault.

Team UK finished 10th overall, ahead of Germany which was joint 12th with Finland. The British team was the smallest one to make the global top 10. First placed was China, followed by South Korean, with Switzerland third.