DGAP-News: labfolder GmbH / Key word(s): Agreement





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Berlin Institute of Health (BIH) adopts the digital laboratory data management platform from the Berlin-based start-up labfolder

The Berlin-based start-up labfolder has won a second major client: beginning in April 2017, the Berlin Institute of Health (BIH) will be introducing labfolder's electronic lab notebook as part of its quality initiative. The innovative data management software will be made available to more than 4,000 researchers at the Charité and the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine.

Berlin, Germany, 04/06/2017 - Berlin-based labfolder GmbH and the Berlin Institute of Health (BIH) today announced the signing of a framework agreement which will allow BIH member entities and its employees to use labfolder's electronic lab notebook at the Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin (University Hospital) and the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine (MDC) in Berlin-Buch. This marks a significant breakthrough in digitalizing scientific work processes at the Charité and the MDC.

The BIH is the second major customer that Berlin-based start-up labfolder has gained in a short period of time. Since October 2016, the 11,000 researchers at the Max Planck Society have access to labfolder's electronic lab notebook. More than 4,000 Berlin-based researchers at the Charité and the MDC are now coming on board.

"The license agreement with BIH, a unique scientific institution in Berlin, is another key milestone in our company's development," said Dr. Simon Bungers, CEO of labfolder. "The agreement also shows the importance of centralized and digital data management solutions for large research associations. labfolder meets all compliance requirements and provides a unified approach to data security and archiving."

labfolder's lab data management software enables scientists to capture, link, and manage data from a variety of sources, such as computers, tablets, lab devices, and medical measurement and diagnostic devices, while adhering to laboratory guidelines and industry standards. labfolder expedites research and innovation, facilitates data analysis and helps scientists collaborate across departments and continents. labfolder can be installed on both the institutions' local servers and a central server. Its data platform is extremely flexible and can be adapted by BIH scientists to suit their needs.

The traditional paper-based lab notebook remains for many scientists the main work tool when it comes to documentation. Data management often involves a range of tools, including paper notebooks, locally stored data and file servers. This creates a risk that guideline-compliant documentation, retrieval and sustainable use of scientific data may often be possible only to a limited extent. Meanwhile, data volume is growing exponentially. That's what makes the digitalization and optimization of data management in research institutions and clinics using electronic lab notebooks of particular importance.

This is also why BIH moves to electronic lab notebooks. "Data quality is critical for the success and reproducibility of research," said Professor Ulrich Dirnagl, Head of the Department of Experimental Neurology at Charité and Founding Director of the Center for Transforming Biomedical Research at the BIH who also initiated the institution's introduction of the electronic lab notebook. "Adopting labfolder's lab notebook is therefore part of BIH's quality initiative. It introduces a uniform digital standard that meets the rules of Good Scientific and Laboratory Practice. The new electronic lab notebook also enables documentation to meet the requirements of international regulatory authorities. This improves the quality of research data, which ultimately facilitates the translation of research results."



Press material:

Link to photos, videos & screenshots:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0ByCyCT4Foji2elpHWlVkaWV0X1U?usp=sharing



About Berlin Institute of Health (BIH)

Berlin Institute of Health (BIH) is a biomedical research institution focusing on translational research and precision medicine. BIH is dedicated to improving the prediction in progressive diseases and developing advanced therapies for unmet medical needs in order to improve patients' health and quality of life. The Institute is committed to providing excellent research solutions and innovation enabling value-based, personalized healthcare. The two founding institutions, Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin and Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in the Helmholtz Association (MDC), are independent member entities within BIH.

About labfolder GmbH

labfolder securely connects scientists, laboratories, companies or global organizations on a unified platform for individuals and teams, their notes, devices, materials, and data from any source. By providing such a platform for the entire life cycle of the scientific laboratory process, labfolder helps scientists to manage and share their data more easily, saving time and expense in many areas of laboratory work, while enabling accelerated innovation. labfolder ensures that data management is compliant with all laboratory guidelines.

labfolder is used by more than 13,000 international scientists in all disciplines. It is used by academic as well as industrial and pharmaceutical scientists in R&D, analysis, and production labs. The increasing demand of digital solutions for managing growing amounts of data in a regulated environment has resulted in the continuous growth of labfolder, which is supported by investors such as Peppermint Ventures, the IBBbet, Vogel Ventures and a consortium of expert business angels.

labfolder was founded in 2013 by molecular biologist Simon Bungers and biophysicist Florian Hauer. Since 2015, Joris van Winsen supports the management team as CFO and Managing Co-Director.

Press contact

Dr. Florian Hauer

/ +49 (0) 30 91572642

/ +49 (0) 176 24337833

/ fh@labfolder.com Web: www.labfolder.com

Blog: blog.labfolder.com

Twitter: @labfolder

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/labfolder

FB: facebook.com/labfolder Address:

labfolder GmbH

Pettenkofer Str. 4a

10247 Berlin

Germany

Anne Hennecke

MC Services AG

/ +49 (0) 211 529252 22

/ anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu