Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday bike deals

This time of year is ideal for buying a new bike, as brands bring out new models and retailers look to shift their older stock by dropping prices. Throw Black Friday into the mix and you've got even better offers on the table.
From high-end road bikes to hybrids, children's bikes to simply updating your cycling gear, now is the time to buy if you're pedal power fan.
To save you time, we've combed the internet to find the best deals which we'll be updating all weekend.
The best Black Friday bike deals
Adult bikes
Carrera Vengeance Men's Mountain Bike
Was £320.00, now £250.00 from Halfords
At Halfords, the most popular deal right now is the Carrera Vengeance, a mountain bike. There's variants for both men and women in a few sizes, with the men's version linked above and the women's (which is, primarily, just different in size and colours, little else) has a different store page. The primary benefit of buying with Halfords is that you can get the bike built in-store locally and get a free checkup six weeks after purchase, just to make sure it's in tip-top condition.
Pinnacle Lithium 3 2018 Hybrid Bike
Was £475.00, now £375.00 from Evans Cycles
Hybrid bikes are aimed at those who'll be doing all sorts of cycling, from commuting to off-road adventures. With the £100 price cut, it's a pretty good choice for the average cyclist. If you're a part of any major cycle to work schemes there's a strong chance Evans Cycles can include it, bringing the price down to £250.00.
Verenti Substance II Apex1 (2017) Adventure Road Bike
Was £1300.00, now £949.99 from Wiggle
Typically, road bikes are made for exactly what they sound like: roads. What they lack in suspension, for rocky paths or steep slopes, they make up for in speed and comfort when on flatter surfaces. This sort of option is for somewhat of a cycling enthusiast rather than your regular commuter, but is a lot more appealing with a sub-four figure price tag.
Scott Scale 700 RC 2016 Mountain Bike
Was £4,399.00, now £2,299.99 from Evans Cycles
With a saving of over £2000, this is surely one of the biggest Black Friday discounts - although it's still also one of the most expensive bikes on sale. It might be a model from last year, but this sort of saving makes it worth looking at. Again, this light carbon fiber framed model comes under cycle to work schemes at Evans Cycles.
Children's bikes
Flite Panic 20" BMX Bike
Was £114.99, now £69.99 from Amazon
It's worth nothing that this deal doesn't include assembly, and the price is brought up to £144.99 if you want it to be put together for you, but it's otherwise a surprisingly cheap deal for a teenager's first BMX bike. At 20" it's aimed at 7-15 year olds, and there's also a pink variant available at the same price.
Indi Integer Kids Mountain Bike Purple - 26" Wheel
Was £250, now £100 from Halfords
For something that will suit children who are looking to explore on their bikes, this mountain bike option might be a better fit. Aimed at children aged eight and over, it has dedicated front suspension for all terrain, both front and rear brakes, plus 18 gears for all sorts of inclines.
Bike helmets
Louis Garneau Asset Helmet
Was £54.99, now from £32.99 from Evans Cycles
If you're picking up a bike, you'll almost certainly need a helmet to go with it and this is a decent affordable option. It's lightweight and well ventilated with a design inspired by racing models.
Louis Garneau P-09 Aero Cycling Helmet
Was £219.99, now £109.99 from Evans Cycles
For a more aerodynamic option, this helmet is aimed at cyclists who are looking for the fastest times as opposed to casual commuters. With the eye guard, it should keep your head and eyes safer at higher speeds. There are two colours plus three different sizes to choose from.