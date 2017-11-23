Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday bike deals

This time of year is ideal for buying a new bike, as brands bring out new models and retailers look to shift their older stock by dropping prices. Throw Black Friday into the mix and you've got even better offers on the table.

From high-end road bikes to hybrids, children's bikes to simply updating your cycling gear, now is the time to buy if you're pedal power fan.

To save you time, we've combed the internet to find the best deals which we'll be updating all weekend.

Black Friday products More

The best Black Friday bike deals

Adult bikes

Carrera Vengeance Men's Mountain Bike

Was £320.00, now £250.00 from Halfords

Carrera Vengeance Bike More

At Halfords, the most popular deal right now is the Carrera Vengeance, a mountain bike. There's variants for both men and women in a few sizes, with the men's version linked above and the women's (which is, primarily, just different in size and colours, little else) has a different store page. The primary benefit of buying with Halfords is that you can get the bike built in-store locally and get a free checkup six weeks after purchase, just to make sure it's in tip-top condition.

Pinnacle Lithium 3 2018 Hybrid Bike

Was £475.00, now £375.00 from Evans Cycles

Pinnacle Lithium 3 2018 Hybrid Bike More

Hybrid bikes are aimed at those who'll be doing all sorts of cycling, from commuting to off-road adventures. With the £100 price cut, it's a pretty good choice for the average cyclist. If you're a part of any major cycle to work schemes there's a strong chance Evans Cycles can include it, bringing the price down to £250.00.

Story Continues