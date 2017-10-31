Bookies gearing up to try to limit damage in 12-week Government consultation on FOBTs

Bookmakers will get to put their view forward on a range of options about the maximum stakes on FOBTs as part of the Government's consultation - Marina Imperi

Maximum stakes on controversial fixed odds betting terminals are likely to be at least halved on the back of a long-awaited gambling industry review but firms will have a chance to limit the damage.

The triennial review into the gambling sector was released today and included the launch of a 12-week consultation period on what the maximum stakes on fixed odds betting terminals – known as FOBTs – should be.

At present, gamblers can stake up to £100 per 20-second spin but the most vocal critics of these machines have argued for a slashing of this to £2 – which could see the industry lose £639m a year in gross gambling yield – the amount it makes on bets once winnings have been paid. Punters spent at least £1.2bn on these machines in the 2015/16 financial year, the Government said.

Now ministers, gambling companies, charities and other interested parties will have a chance to pick one of the six options offered by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport ranging from retaining the status quo, through to a £50 maximum, £30, £20 or £2 limit. There will also be a chance for participants to state whether spin speeds should be made longer.

The major bookmakers Ladbrokes Coral, William Hill and Paddy Power each said they would take part in the review.

Paddy Power has been most critical of FOBTs, previously suggesting stakes should be £10, although this option was not one given in the consultation.

William Hill, which gets roughly 20pc of its revenues from FOBTs, said it was pleased the Government had “recognised the industry’s contribution to the economy and progress made on social responsibility” but was “concerned that severe cuts remained an option”, while Ladbrokes said it hoped the “commitment to being evidence led” would remain throughout the consultation.

A stark cut could be problematic for the gambling companies with the largest retail estates but shares in Ladbrokes and William Hill rose strongly after the review’s announcement, likely because the Government had not taken an immediately tough line.

UBS leisure analyst Chris Stevens said the rise in the shares could be the “calm before the storm” and suggested if a £2 maximum stake was the outcome then “we could see significant shop closures across the industry”.

The largest gambling companies have been vocal in their calls for any slashing of FOBT stakes to be based on evidence, with the Association of British Bookmakers arguing this year that problem gambling was “not limited to any single product” and that a £2 limit on FOBTs would see more than 20,000 jobs lost and thousands of betting shops closed.

