BT to show Champions League final clips on Snapchat

BT has found a new way to profit from the millions of pounds it is spending on Champions League football rights, inking a deal with Snapchat that will see its coverage feature on the popular messaging app.

Footage of Saturday's final in Cardiff between Real Madrid and Juventus, provided by BT, will be shown to Snapchat's 10m UK users, interspersed with adverts and clips provided by fans.

The companies described the tie-up as a "commercial partnership". They did not reveal how much money is changing hands, but it is expected that they will split advertising income from the dedicated "story" that Snapchat will create on the night.

Snapchat's Stories feature displays a series of videos and photos from professional accounts, footballers, advertisers and users themselves packaged together. The clips from BT will include goals and pre-match footage, the first deal of its kind with a European football broadcaster.

How a goal will appear on the Snapchat story

The company promised to broaden access to Champions League games earlier this year when it signed a £1.2bn deal to extend its exclusive rights to Europe's premier football tournament until the summer of 2021. It has already announced that the final to this year's competition will be streamed live on YouTube.

"We believe these Stories complement our innovative live match coverage, and we hope to give new audiences a distinctive and engaging experience," said BT Sport's head of advertising partnerships Jeremy Rosenberg.

Snapchat, whose parent company Snap floated in New York this year, is seeking to increase the time its members spend on the app as user growth slows down.

It has signed deals with TV producers to create shows created especially for the app, as well as partnering with publishers to host news articles.