EuroMillions jackpot: Lucky winner could scoop record-breaking £167m in Tuesday's prize draw

A massive £167m EuroMillions lottery jackpot is up for grabs on Tuesday. If one lucky ticket holder in the UK scoops the top prize it would be the biggest lottery win ever in this country, surpassing Colin and Chris Weir from Ayrshire in Scotland who collected £161m in 2011.

The jackpot would also catapult the winner to 672nd on the Sunday Times Rich List, just behind Eric Clapton who is worth £170m and ahead of Robbie Williams whose fortune stands at £150m and Tom Jones on £160m.

Andy Carter, the National Lottery's senior winner's adviser, described the jackpot as a record breaker.

“The extraordinary sum would be life-changing for the winner and we are poised to support them the moment they claim,” he said.

"Of course, we have champagne on ice ready to celebrate if they set a new record win."

He added: “Don’t leave it late and risk missing out on getting a ticket.

Lottery organiser Camelot recommends that players buy tickets well ahead of the 7:30pm draw. The company said EuroMillions players have also helped to raise £30m for good causes every week.

UK ticket holders have scooped five EuroMillions jackpots of more than £100 m in the past.

In all, 91 UK ticket holders have won the EuroMillions jackpot or a share of the jackpot prize, placing the country second behind France in terms of jackpot wins.

So far this year, UK winners have scooped five EuroMillions jackpots, Camelot said, with the biggest so far won by an anonymous ticket-holder, who collected £87m.