Google Doodle celebrates ICC Champions Trophy with addictive game - what you need to know about tournament

Google is celebrating the start of the ICC Champions Trophy today with one of its doodles.

Instead of transporting you to articles in its search about the subject, however, the artwork is actually a (highly addictive) game.

The internet giant kept it simple: all you have to do is tap or click to swing the bat and watch as you either smack the ball around the field or see the bails knocked off.

The batsman is a cricket and the fielders are snails - a reference to Google's promise that the game will work on even the slowest of networks.

England, hoping to win their maiden 50-over global title, gets the tournament under way today when they take on Bangladesh at the Oval at 10.30am.

The competition sees the top eight teams in one-day international cricket challenge for the prestigious trophy.

Here's everything you need to know about the tournament.

Where can I watch it?

The BBC has secured the rights to showcase highlights of this summer's ICC Champions Trophy, as exclusively revealed by Telegraph Sport, adding to what could be a bumper period of free-to-air cricket on terrestrial television.

Agreeing a deal to show highlights of the Champions Trophy in England is in attempt by the BBC to prove their commitment to showing cricket again as they look to become the ECB's home for free-to-view coverage from 2020.

BBC Two will also show highlights every night of each Champions Trophy match played, which will see the top eight teams in one-day international cricket challenging for the prestigious trophy.

You can also follow the live scoreboard of England's opener here from 10am.

What's the schedule?

What's England's squad?

Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Barring serious injuries in their three-match ODI series against South Africa, England are ready. Readier than for any global tournament since the 1992 World Cup. Ready not merely to participate in the Champions Trophy but to win it.

Full a full look at England's chances, read here.

