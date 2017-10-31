Stakes on fixed-odds betting terminals could be capped at £2 as Government launches review

The Government has confirmed it will cap the size of stakes gamblers can make on so-called fixed odds betting terminals, reducing them from £100 now to between £50 and £2.

A 12-week consultation has been launched today to "ensure stronger protections around online gambling", alongside a package of measure intended to promote responsible gambling.

The Government review of the betting industry had been delayed because of the General Election.

The industry has been bracing itself for a tougher stance after all of the main opposition parties including Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Democratic Unionist Party - which now gives the Conservatives their majority in Parliament - campaigned to cut stakes to £2.

Bookmakers including Ladbrokes and William Hill have FOBTs in their shops More

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport announced that industry players would collaborate on a two-year responsible gambling advertising campaign, while the Committees of Advertising Practice would draw up new guidelines for the sector.

Meanwhile there will be greater protection for online gamblers - a fast-growing part of the market - with the Gambling Commission set to consult on changes to the Licence Conditions and Codes of Practice next year.

Gambling minister Tracey Crouch said: "It is vital that we strike the right balance between socially responsible growth and protecting the most vulnerable, including children, from gambling-related harm.

"Given the strong evidence and public concerns about the risks of high stakes gaming machines on the high street, we are convinced of the need for action. That is why today we have set out a package of proposals to ensure all consumers and wider communities are protected.

"We have seen online gambling grow rapidly and we need to protect players in this space, while also making sure those experiencing harm relating to gambling receive the help they need."

The gambling industry has argued that a £50 limit in betting shops already exists to a degree because gamblers who want to put more than this on one spin on a FOBT have to register this with staff who can deny this request.

One industry analyst, who did not want to be named, told The Telegraph a further debate on what stakes could be was unnecessarily time consuming.

“I think it is generally surprising the Government has not signalled its intent around a potential maximum stake,” the analyst said.

“These reviews are also meant to happen every three years and by the time we have had the outcome of this consultation and then an implementation period it will be the start of the next review cycle.”

But John White, chief executive of the British Amusement Catering Trade Association (Bacta), said he understood why the Government would want a consultation period on its choice of stakes.

“There has to be due process,” he said. “The reason for this is that the Government is very conscious how controversial the issue is.”

Mr White, whose trade body has called for substantially reduced stakes on FOBTs, acknowledged he was “frustrated” at the time the triennial review had taken but noted the fact a General Election was called was out of the hands of the DCMS.

He thought a £20 stake limit would “not cut the mustard” though given the political support behind the much lower £2 limit.

FOBT numbers More

Read more