Ineos snaps up ‘local’ Swiss football club

Ineos, the chemicals giant owned by billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, has bought a Swiss football club to continue its investment in “local” sport, despite pledging to return its headquarters to the UK.

Ineos left the UK for Lausanne in Switzerland in 2010 to save an estimated €450m (£317.5m) in tax over four years, but vowed last year to return to Britain after a cut to corporation tax.

The company considers its headquarters to be in Knightsbridge in London, while its registered address is in Hampshire. Mr Ratcliffe is once again a UK tax-resident but directors Andy Currie and John Reece are reportedly still based in Switzerland according to the Forbes' list of world billionaires for 2017.

The group raised eyebrows with the unexpected purchase of one of Europe’s oldest football clubs, FC Lausanne-Sport, which it says “aligns with Ineos’ continuing investment in youth and community sports in Lausanne and Canton Vaud”.

Alain Joseph (left) former owner of Swiss Lausanne-Sport soccer club shakes hands with David Thompson for Ineos

"This is not a profit-making activity," added David Thompson, a senior executive at Ineos.

The local club will partner with Ineos' planned youth football clubs in Botswana and Namibia to flow talent through to the team which is currently sixth in the Swiss league.

Mr Thompson said he believes the team can top the Swiss league and may one day qualify for European tournaments.

Ineos said it has already given its full backing to FC Lausanne-Sport manager Fabio Celestini and his coaching staff who will remain with the club.

The purchase of a Swiss football team is the latest in a series of moves to have raised eyebrows. Last month, the company snapped up Belstaff, the British heritage fashion brand. In September, Jim Ratcliffe, the company's founder and chairman, unveiled plans to set up an independent car company to make a successor to the Land Rover Defender, in a move which critics described as a "vanity project".