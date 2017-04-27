13 of the world's most luxurious superyachts of the future showcased

With new technologies and cutting-edge materials, the yachting industry is evolving rapidly, but what does the future hold for superyacht design? Leading industry media company Boat International has identified 13 of the most desirable vessels to take to the waters.

They are at the cutting edge of yacht design and provide a glimpse into the future of sailing, from the latest hybrid propulsion systems to luxurious bespoke leisure suites. See the full feature in Boat International Media’s new bookazine Futureyachts, out 27 April.